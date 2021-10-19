Convenience stores targeted in armed robbery spree

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Convenience stores in North and Northeast Portland have been targeted in a string of armed robberies over the past few months, the Portland Police Bureau said.

In all of the crimes, the suspects have brandished guns, stole cash and tobacco products and fled on foot, PPB said.



Police believe they are men in their late teens or early twenties, and authorities are asking the public for help in tracking them down.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Tracy Chamberlin at 503.823.4783 or Detective Rachel Baer at 503.832.0323 and reference Case No. 21-245890.