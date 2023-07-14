According to the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability, there could be a waitlist for the cooling units

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With a Fire Weather Watch approaching, the Portland area is preparing for another heat streak this weekend. At the same time, a program from the city is working to support low-income residents in need of cooling units during the hotter days.

The Bureau of Planning and Sustainability utilizes grants from the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund to cover the “Cooling Portland” program.

Since June of last year, officials with the program have distributed portable heat pumps and cooling units to eligible residents who earn 60% or less of the area’s median income.

According to the city, the Bureau prioritizes residents who are at least 60 years old, those with health conditions that could exacerbate heat-related illnesses and individuals who live alone.

The cooling program set out to distribute up to 15,000 units within the next four years.

Nonprofit organization Earth Advantage oversees the program implementation, which includes interacting with the “Community Distribution Partners” — or other Portland organizations that connect their community with the cooling initiative.

Residents who live in the CDPs that provide housing, such as Central City Concern, Home Forward or Portland Community Reinvestment Initiatives, can contact their property manager to learn if they’re eligible for a cooling unit.

Other community-based organizations, including the African American Alliance for Homeownership, Verde and Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon, can help Portlanders with the application process as well.

Learn more about the other CDPs and how to apply for a cooling unit here.

BPS says there could be a waitlist.