Corbett Christmas Chicken brings egg-cellent surprise

Community raises nearly $2,000 to brighten the holiday season for two families

CORBETT, Ore. (KOIN) — Most kids hope Santa will bring them something special this time of year, but in Corbett, a big-hearted bird brought Christmas cheer to two lucky families.

The Corbett Fire District’s quirky tradition goes back to the late 1970s. Legend has it that firefighters wanted to deliver presents to crew members’ children, but when Nev Scott, the fire chief’s wife, went to rent a Santa suit, there were none left. So she brought back a chicken suit instead, hatching a unique annual event.

An undated newspaper clipping of the Corbett Christmas Chicken hugging a child. (KOIN File)

At some point in the 1990s, the chicken went to roost, according to EMS Captain Tessie Adams. About 12 years ago, the fire district brought the chicken back and now it gives presents to families in need of assistance during the holidays.

The Christmas Chicken, Sparky the Fire Dog, and the Corbett firefighters spent last week holding a “Fill the Boot” holiday fundraiser to pay for toys and a Christmas dinner.

According to Adams, they raised just under $2,000 this year, allowing the fire district to sponsor two single mothers. This weekend, the friendly fowl delivered the presents, wing-picked for both the kids and their moms.

“Saturday brought tears of joy and gratitude as well as smiles and some impromptu dancing,” Adams told KOIN 6. The families also got to ride in the fire truck.

Gifts included a computer monitor, digital drawing tablet, pots and pans, various clothing items, toys, movie tickets and food, Adams said. Leftover money is being rolled over into an account for next year, Adams said.

The Corbett Christmas Chicken surprises a family with presents on Dec. 21, 2019 (Tessie Adams)

