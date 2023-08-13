CORBETT, Ore. (KOIN) — The current conditions of extreme heat and high winds create the perfect recipe for fast-spreading wildfires. But thanks to a $25,000 staffing grant fro the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, the all-volunteer Corbett Fire District will have the resources to conduct extra patrols as they work to protect one of Oregon’s most beautiful and fire-prone regions.

“We patrol a 40-square mile area in the Columbia Gorge,” said Lt. Dave Selden with the Corbett Fire District. “Obviously 5 years ago the Eagle Creek Fire happened a little bit around this time.”

The grant money allows them to do the extra patrols and try to prevent any fire from spreading. In this case, 2 brush rigs and 4 firefighters will patrol the entire Corbett Fire District.

Corbett Fire District Lt. Dave Selden, August 13, 2023 (KOIN)

“We’re taking our brush rigs out. We have a grant from the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office that will allow us to do some extra staffing in times like this where the danger conditions are high for fire.”

The fire patrols will take place during this current heat wave with a Red Flag Warning for the Columbia Gorge area. Conditions will be monitored each day and decisions will be made whether to continue the patrols.

In the meantime, they urge residents to stay hydrated, be fire safe and avoid using heavy machinery or anything outdoors that could spark a flame.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.