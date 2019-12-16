Corbett Fire’s Christmas Chicken set to fly once again

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A tradition of more than 40 years is about to return to a small Columbia River community: Corbett Fire’s Christmas Chicken.

Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 18, the Christmas Chicken, along with Sparky the Fire Dog and the rest of the Corbett Fire Department, will be making their rounds at local school campuses as part of their “Fill the Boot” holiday fundraiser. They will be stopping at both Springdale and Corbett schools. The funds collected will go toward toys and Christmas dinner—chicken is not on the menu.

An undated newspaper clipping of the Corbett Christmas chicken hugging a child. (KOIN File)

Legend has it that in the late 1970s, firefighters wanted to deliver presents to crew members’ children with the help of Santa. But when Nev Scott, the fire chief’s wife, went to rent a Santa suit, there were none left. Not wanting to return empty handed, she came back with a chicken suit. Thus, a Christmas tradition was born.

There was a brief time during the 1990s when the chicken went into retirement, but it was brought back in the early 2000s. Today, the gifts go to families in need of assistance during the holidays.

“If all goes well, the chicken will fly with 40-year-old frayed feathers on the weekend of Dec. 21-22,” said Corbett Fire, to deliver presents to local families.

For those who are unable to make the scheduled donation drop-off at school, folks can stop by the Corbett Fire Hall from 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 or get in touch with a Corbett firefighter.