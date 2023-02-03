Multnomah County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson holds forth in the county boardroom in 2018. (MultCo photo/Motoya Nakamura)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In an effort to take on unsheltered homelessness, Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced Friday a new $14 million plan to provide more shelter.

The 12-month plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, focuses on bringing together state and local efforts to focus on moving unsheltered homeless into homes.

According to Vega Pederson’s office, the group’s initial focus will be eliminating all unsheltered homelessness in central Portland over the next four months. After that, they plan to expand out to east Multnomah County.

The plan will mirror a similar one currently being tried out in Seattle and King County, WA.

“This strategy will provide outreach, support, and a path back to housing,” Vega Pederson said. “The goal of this model is to connect people directly to housing and stop the shuffle of moving people from one location to another as they’re living outside.”

To provide homes, Vega Pederson said they will search for open units and offer incentives to landlords for letting them use the space.

“We need landlords to respond urgently to provide those living on our streets with a safe place to stay,” Vega Pederson said. “We hope landlords will step up as they have in the past and continue to help us address this crisis.”

Other programs currently in progress, like the Safe Rest Villages, will also remain open as a temporary sites while people wait for available housing.

Vega Pederson is holding an event Friday morning to discuss the process, KOIN 6 will keep you updated.