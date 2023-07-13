PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The suspect in a Fourth of July carjacking had a checkered criminal past in Multnomah County, with one arrest dating back to 2008.

According to court documents, A Portland police officer responded to a stolen vehicle report on Monday, July 3. In the report, Joseph Gerrans accused 43-year-old Donald Ray Livingston of stealing his white 2003 GMC tow truck.

Gerrans also said that he and Livingston were previously friends, and had been living together since Livingston’s release from prison. But, according to the court documents, Livingston was “no longer welcome” in Gerrans’ home after stealing an acquaintance’s vehicle.

On the morning of July 3, the affidavit alleges that Livingston was seen attaching a tow strap to his former friend’s truck. Gerrans said he questioned the Livingston, who shouted “I’m taking it!” and pulled the trigger on a handgun that misfired.

One day after Livingston was accused of stealing the tow truck, Portland police responded to a report of another armed carjacking in Southeast Portland.

A woman said she was driving southbound on Southeast 122nd Avenue when a woman driving in the opposite direction cut her off. According to documents, two passengers exited the vehicle and one held a gun to her head as he urged her to hand over her keys.

This suspect was described as a white male in his mid-30s to early-40s with face tattoos, while the other passenger was described as a 12-to-13-year-old child. Cruz added that the older passenger also demanded the necklaces that she wore, before yanking them off himself.

Haagenson and fellow PPB officers believed that the suspect was Livingston, who wore a GPS-tracking device while on probation. Livingston’s probation officer checked the GPS monitor and learned the suspect was in the same Southeast Portland area at the time of the crime, according to court documents.

The affidavit said Livingston was found in the driver’s seat of Cruz’s stolen vehicle and arrested later that day.

Documents from an arrest of Livingston in April allege he led a PPB officer on a chase. Officers deployed spike strips and Livingston allegedly, eventually, pulled the car into a driveway where it burst into flames.

According to the report, Livingston then attempted to escape on foot. An officer said he advised him to surrender, but instead, Livingston hid in a dryer in a nearby delivery truck. A K9 unit eventually located him and he was arrested.

Livingston was also convicted on a robbery charge in December 2018.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office also confirmed Livingston was the same suspect from a 2008 case, in which the Anti-Defamation League reports he was arrested along with men believed to be in the racist prison gang, European Kindred.

According to ADL, Livingston and another individual robbed and beat a man who was scheduled to testify against gang members in front of a Multnomah County grand jury. ADL says the other individual had a European Kindred tattoo, and new members have to attack “enemies” in order to join the gang.

Following his most recent arrest, Livingston faces several charges including robbery, unlawful use of a vehicle, and attempted murder.