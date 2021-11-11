COVID pandemic slows PPB recruiting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Before the COVID-19 pandemic and before City Council slashed the Portland police budget in June of 2020, Sergeant Trevor Tyler said if you filled out an application to become a Portland police officer it would take anywhere from a year and a half to more than two years before you were fully-trained.

Now, the application process alone can take that long. KOIN 6 News found out one reason is because the bureau doesn’t have enough background investigators.



“We lost several of them in 2020 when no one really kind of knew what the forecast was going to be like for hiring more officers. Several of those investigators were let go,” Tyler said.



However, once an officer is officially hired by the bureau, spots are not always immediately available at the academy.

“If I hire a body today, I won’t be able to get that person to the academy until April,” Tyler said.



This means that it could be a five month wait before a new officer joins the academy.



Tyler explained this is because “there’s no space for them in the academy because of how COVID has shut things down.”



Since COVID, the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, the state agency that runs the police academy, shrunk class capacity to 40 officers.



“Every agency in the state of Oregon, Coos Bay, Beaverton, Hillsboro, any agency that wants to have a certified police officer is going to send them down to Salem for 16 weeks –and all of our agencies are trying to vie for those 40 spots that are open,” Tyler said.

Mayor Ted Wheeler said he supports hiring back 25 retired police officers. Tyler said retirees have shown interest in it but also apprehension – they want to know what they’re getting into before they commit.

“We’ve had situations where there are people that want to apply with us, but their references are refusing to send in the reference because they’re afraid of their friends being officers in the city of Portland,” Tyler noted

“Not only do we have people that are willing to do it, but the people that care about those people are unwilling to participate in the process because they have concerns and we need to change that narrative,” Tyler said.