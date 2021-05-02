COVID spurs swimming, boating ban at Blue Lake this summer

The Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group’s papers are a KOIN 6 News media partner

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — This summer families will not be able to access the water at Blue Lake Regional Park due to ongoing concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic and infrastructure changes being made by Metro Regional Government.

The 185-acre park at 21224 N.E. Blue Lake Road in Fairview has long been a destination for tens of thousands of visitors looking to fish from an accessible dock, swim and paddle boat. But all three of those activities are prohibited this summer, and there is no clear picture of when they will return. Fishing is still allowed from the banks of the lake.

Other amenities closed at Blue Lake include the park office, splash pad, picnic reservations, playgrounds, basketball courts, volleyball courts, horseshoe pits. The primary restrooms are also closed — with portable options in place at the parking lots.

As access to the lake is restricted, Metro is eyeing other changes. They are removing structures like the fishing dock, surveying the lake’s water quality and upgrading the sanitary utilities. When it comes to replacing structures like the dock, Metro is awaiting public feedback.

“New amenities at the park, including a replacement fishing dock, will be based on community priorities identified through the engagement process,” said Kelsey Wallace, Metro Parks and Nature communications.

That input process has not begun.