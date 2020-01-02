Crane falls over at Lake Oswego construction project

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KOIN) — A crane fell onto its side and hit a building under construction Thursday afternoon in Lake Oswego, authorities said.

The Lake Oswego Fire Department tweeted the crane tipped over at the Mercantile construction project.

About six people were working in the immediate area when the crane tipped but no one was hurt. Even the man working inside of the crane cabin walked away unscathed.

Firefighters think the crane tipped over due to too much weight on its front end while trying to work on the upper deck of a building.

  • A crane lies on its side after tipping over at a Lake Oswego construction site, Jan. 2, 2020. (KOIN)
