PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 1,500 people are without power in Northeast Portland on Monday, according to officials.

Shortly before 6 a.m., Portland General Electric reported 1,507 customers were in the dark near NE 162nd and Fremont.

PGE initially reported the outage was due to a nearby crash, however, around 6:30 a.m. they said the cause is still under investigation.

Crews are reportedly working to restore power. PGE said power will likely be restored around 7:45 a.m.