Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in Southwest Portland

Neighbors say no one is living in the house

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews are responding to a house fire blazing in Southwest Portland early Thursday morning.

Portland Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at Southwest Arthur Way and Southwest Greenleaf Drive just after 5 a.m. After firefighters spent about 45 minutes battling the flames, the fire was upgraded to a second alarm. As of 6:30 a.m., flames could still be seen shooting from the roof as crews continue trying to push the fire down from above.

Flames are shooting through a roof at SW Arthur Way & SW Greanleaf Dr in Portland, as PF&R are battling it. Crews at the scene of this house fire have requested a 2nd alarm to bring in more help. pic.twitter.com/fgVvSyyhmY — Elise Haas (@EliseKOIN) November 12, 2020

KOIN 6 reporter Elise Haas had a chance to talk to some neighbors in the area. One woman was out for her morning walk when she noticed flames painting the sky orange above her.

“I just saw flames and called the fire department,” she said. Afterward, she waited at the scene to make sure the firefighters got there.

She and other neighbors told KOIN 6 that no one is currently living in the house. They said the home was recently sold and is being remodeled.

There is no word yet on any injuries or what caused the blaze.

This is a developing story, KOIN 6 News will update this when more information is available.