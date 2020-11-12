Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in Southwest Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews are responding to a house fire blazing in Southwest Portland early Thursday morning.
Portland Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at Southwest Arthur Way and Southwest Greenleaf Drive just after 5 a.m. After firefighters spent about 45 minutes battling the flames, the fire was upgraded to a second alarm. As of 6:30 a.m., flames could still be seen shooting from the roof as crews continue trying to push the fire down from above.
KOIN 6 reporter Elise Haas had a chance to talk to some neighbors in the area. One woman was out for her morning walk when she noticed flames painting the sky orange above her.
“I just saw flames and called the fire department,” she said. Afterward, she waited at the scene to make sure the firefighters got there.
She and other neighbors told KOIN 6 that no one is currently living in the house. They said the home was recently sold and is being remodeled.
There is no word yet on any injuries or what caused the blaze.
This is a developing story, KOIN 6 News will update this when more information is available.
