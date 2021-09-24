SE Portland building collapses while crews battle down blaze

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A commercial building in Southeast Portland collapsed as firefighters were battling down a large blaze early Friday.

Portland Fire and Rescue crews first responded to the four-alarm fire near Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Alder Street around 12:30 a.m. Firefighters say when they arrived, they saw flames bursting out of the windows.

Around 2:30 a.m., the building partially collapsed in the midst of the firefighting efforts.

Crews focused on exterior attacks due to the severity of the flames inside. Officials say they know this site well — as they’ve responded to multiple fires at the building in the past.

“We’re very familiar with this building,” PFR’s Rob Garrison said. “We know it’s very dangerous so we did not enter the building.”

Officials say the building — which is 115 years old — was abandoned so no one was injured and no evacuations were made.

As of 5:30 a.m., firefighters will still on the scene, working to get the flames under control.

Multiple streets are closed near SE 10th and SE Morrison as @PDXFire continue to work on a commercial fire. More this morning on @KOINNews with @kenboddie & @emilyburrisTV pic.twitter.com/qEmzSWM7gQ — Emma Jerome (@EmmaJerome) September 24, 2021

Southeast Morrison Street and other surrounding roads are blocked, avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.