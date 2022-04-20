PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews knocked down a Portland house fire Wednesday morning after an unattended candle set the two-story home on fire.
Portland Fire & Rescue said calls came in around 11:15 a.m. reporting the doorway of the home was on fire. Crews arrived at the 6417 SE 84th Avenue home to find heavy smoke filled the home.
PF&R said crews attacked the fire quickly but it took longer to completely extinguish as the fire spread into void spaces in the second-floor loft and roof.
One resident in their 50s sustained minor burns on their hand and were treated by first responders.
Crews discovered an unattended candle sparked the fire after learning the house was deenergized and residents used candles to stay warm.
PF&R noted candles start thousands of fires every year and remind everyone to never leave burning candles unattended.