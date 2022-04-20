PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews knocked down a Portland house fire Wednesday morning after an unattended candle set the two-story home on fire.

Portland Fire & Rescue said calls came in around 11:15 a.m. reporting the doorway of the home was on fire. Crews arrived at the 6417 SE 84th Avenue home to find heavy smoke filled the home.

PF&R said crews attacked the fire quickly but it took longer to completely extinguish as the fire spread into void spaces in the second-floor loft and roof.

One resident in their 50s sustained minor burns on their hand and were treated by first responders.

Portland Fire & Rescue battled a SE Portland house fire they discovered was sparked by an unattended candle. April 20, 2022 (courtesy PF&R).

Crews discovered an unattended candle sparked the fire after learning the house was deenergized and residents used candles to stay warm.

PF&R noted candles start thousands of fires every year and remind everyone to never leave burning candles unattended.