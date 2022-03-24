PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A vehicle burned in the basement of a commercial building in Northeast Portland late Thursday morning, officials said.

Around 11:40 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire on NE Sandy Boulevard.

PF&R told KOIN 6 News, crews are working to put out the fire, but the black smoke filling the basement is making it “very dangerous” for firefighters to search the building. Further, fire officials say it’s an “unsafe building” as there are several holes in the basement floor.

Fire officials said a complete search of the building may take some time, however, the fire has been contained to the vehicle.