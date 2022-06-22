PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews worked to put out a fire in the kitchen of a business in Northeast Portland Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

In a Tweet sent at 9:58 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue said crews extinguished a fire near the corner of NE 15th Avenue and Fremont Street. Officials said they found the flames in the first floor kitchen.

The fire has been dealt with, but officials said firefighters are looking for any extra damage done to the building or its roof.

No one was hurt, PF&R said, and authorities have not stated what caused the fire. Officials did not name which business had been on fire.

Drivers and pedestrians were told to avoid the area.

An investigation is underway.