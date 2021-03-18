Crews investigating deadly house fire in Fairview

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died during a two-alarm house fire in Fairview on Thursday morning.

Fire crews first responded to a fire on Northeast Interlachen Lane near Fairview Lake around 6:30 a.m. Authorities say one person inside the home was able to be rescued — but one other person died after being trapped inside.

Neighbors told KOIN 6 News the flames were about 50 feet high at one point. Once firefighters arrived at the scene, the house was fully involved by the fire.

The Gresham Fire Department, Portland Fire and Rescue and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene. One off-duty Portland firefighter was passing by when he saw the blaze and hopped out of his car to help.

Crews are now investigating the situation.

This is a developing story.