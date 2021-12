According to Portland Fire & Rescue, responders pulled one person from the one-story building near SE 47th Avenue and Clinton Street. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm apartment building fire Friday afternoon in Southeast Portland.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, responders helped one person get out from the one-story building near SE 47th Avenue and Clinton Street. There were no other victims, PF&R said, and there were no injuries.

Update apartment fire 4600 blk SE Clinton w/pics: upgraded to 2nd alarm, person believed to be victim in fire-involved unit actually was in an adjacent unit, was assisted in exiting and is ok. Fire is extinguished. No injuries, investigators on scene working to determine cause. pic.twitter.com/OBvEuV3Gnv — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) December 3, 2021

Officials said the fire has since been extinguished. Investigators are still working to determine the cause.

