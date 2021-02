PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue crews are at the scene of an impending building collapse in Southeast Portland, officials posted on Twitter Saturday.

Crews responding to a “impending building collapse” in SE Portland, Main closed at SE 3rd Ave. Looks like roof is partially caved in. pic.twitter.com/DSRBa0tq0Z — Liz Burch (@LizBurchTV) February 14, 2021

The unoccupied metal-clad building located on SE Main and 2nd is of no immediate threat to the public, officials said.

Officials said ice and snow appear to be the culprit for the building collapse.

