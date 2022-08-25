PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Search and rescue crews are still working to recover the body of a hiker found at the bottom of a cliff near Angel’s Rest Trail, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

The sheriff’s office learned of the deceased hiker Wednesday afternoon but had difficulty reaching the body, prompting them to call in MCSO’s Search & Rescue Team. Search and rescue reportedly found the body about 2.5 miles from the trailhead but was not able to make the recovery due to the terrain.

“It’s going to be very rocky, steep terrain, with thick brush and things of that nature. So, it will be a very tough extraction, so they are the right team for the job,” said Brian Gerkman, Multnomah County Search and Rescue Coordinator.

A search and rescue team stayed at the top of Angel’s Rest overnight and was joined by a second team and the Hood River Crag Rats to help with recovery efforts Thursday, according to MCSO.

The sheriff’s office believes the hiker was alone.

The hiker’s identity will be released once their family is notified. An investigation into the circumstances of the hiker’s death is underway.

This is one of three recent rescue efforts of a hiker.

Another hiker was found dead on Friday at Multnomah Falls after officials say she fell to her death.

Meanwhile, Corbett Fire reported an injured hiker was rescued from Wahkeena Falls Trail Wednesday evening.