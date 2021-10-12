‘Crisis of humanity’: Old Town orgs plead for City Hall help

Police responded to a shooting at NW 4th and Flanders in Old Town, October 9, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four organizations based in Portland’s Old Town Chinatown sent a letter to city and Multnomah County officials Wednesday, expressing their concerns about the “rapidly deteriorating conditions” in their neighborhood.

The letter, sent from Lan Su Chinese Garden, the Japanese Museum of Oregon, the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education and the Portland Chinatown Museum, told local leaders it’s past time for them to take action to address vandalism, violence and mental instability in the area.

They said these issues have worsened in Old Town over the past three or four weeks.

The four organizations said they have each had personal conversations with city and county leaders and they’ve shared accounts of flagrant drug dealing, fires, vandalism, verbal and physical threats, and actual assaults.

The letter states that on a single day in September, three staff members at the Lan Su Chinese Garden experienced a combination of physical and verbal assaults. This, along with other events, prompted the garden to hire additional security and lock the front gate.

The Lan Su Chinese Garden said it feels it cannot assure the health and safety of its 2,000 visitors each week under current conditions.

The four organizations asked Mayor Ted Wheeler, city commissioners Jo Ann Hardesty, Mingus Mapps, Carmen Rubio, Dan Ryan, Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury, and county commissioners Jessica Vega Pederson, Susheela Jayapal, Sharon Meieran, and Lori Stegmann to meet with them no later than Oct. 22. They hope to discuss plans leaders have to support Old Town. They want to hear the city’s plans for adding police and combating rising crime.

They also said they need the county to step up and deploy mental health and services to the neighborhood. .

“As organizations dedicated to giving voice to those who have suffered discrimination and indignity, it is particularly difficult to recognize and respond to the crisis of humanity unfolding around us daily,” the letter states.

The four organizations represented in the letter said they face costly and consequential choices if the situation does not improve and said, “Right now, our hearts are broken.”

The groups hope the neighborhood will continue to be a place of rich history, diversity and cultural and civil rights struggles within the city, state and region.