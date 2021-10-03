Crowd welcomes Honor Flight veterans home at PDX

This was one of the first Honor Flights to leave the Pacific Northwest since the pandemic began

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of veterans returned to Portland Sunday night after a weekend spent visiting war memorials and monuments in Washington D.C. as part of the Honor Flight program.

When the return flight arrived, a number of people were waiting at the airport to cheer on the veterans and welcome them home.

Fifty veterans who served in various wars took part in the flight.

Vets who flew out of #Portland as part of the Honor Flight program are arriving home at PDX. They were in Washington DC visiting monuments that honor their service this weekend. #pacificnorthwest #koin6news #pdx #pnw #HonorFlight #Veterans pic.twitter.com/ni6SZChU0w — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) October 4, 2021

The welcome group included members of the Patriot Guard Riders, Portland’s Highland Guard, Honor Guard members from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies, along with volunteers from the United Service Organizations, Race to Remember, Team RWB, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Patriot Pin Ups, and other local organizations.

The public was also welcome to attend.