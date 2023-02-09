Lonnie Hart-Ikari, 46, was charged with two counts of assaulting a public safety officer and one count of aggravated harassment.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of punching a pair of police officers after threatening tenants at an apartment building last week was indicted on three charges, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Thursday.

According to authorities, PPB officers responded to an apartment building at 950 SW 21st Avenue on Feb. 1 after receiving a report of a resident threatening to sexually assault other tenants.

Officials said Hart-Ikari was aggressive, as well as agitated, and punched an officer in the face unprovoked before punching another officer in the face multiple times.

Two other officers, along with two members of the apartment’s maintenance staff, were eventually able to hold Hart-Ikari until additional officers arrived and took him into custody, officials said. Both officers were taken to the hospital, but have since been released.