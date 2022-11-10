PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The office of Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced the arraignment of a man who is accused of engaging in “anarchist” behavior on Election Night.

Twenty-three-year-old Jarrid Bailey Huber was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a Peace Officer on Tuesday, Nov. 8, which was the evening of local, state, and national elections. He was arraigned on the charges on Wednesday, according to the DA’s office.

According to a release from the DA’s office, Huber and some colleagues pushed multiple large dumpsters into the street on Southwest Park Avenue, blocking the way to an election night event nearby.

The DA’s office said group was dressed in all black and wearing black masks, which is commonly referred to as “black-bloc,” a tactic used by protesters during direct-action events.

A Portland Police Bureau officer engaged the group after they pushed a dumpster into the street behind his patrol car, according to the DA’s office. When confronted, the group fled the scene and other officers were called in to assist in the arrest, the DA’s office said.