PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said he is optimistic about a bill passed in the Oregon legislature that will invest more than $90 million in public defense.

Senate Bill 337, which now sits on Gov. Tina Kotek’s desk, was among the hundreds of bills passed in a flurry of last-minute weekend activity in Salem. The bill and the money attached are meant to address a public defender shortage that is causing Schmidt and other DA’s around the state to drop cases.

“Well, it has to help. I mean, we really don’t have a choice,” Schmidt said Tuesday morning, “I’m very hopeful, I’m optimistic. None of these things ever happen like this,” he said, snapping his fingers.

“You’ve got to staff up. So it’s going to be hiring people, have to find people to hire.”

Schmidt said he expects the legislation along with an influx of new lawyers from the Oregon State Bar Association should help the shortage by January 2024.