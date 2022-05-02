The artist posted a heartfelt message to his fans on his website announcing his retirement from the music industry.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee announced dates to his last tour with a stop in Portland this August.

According to the Rose Quarter’s website, the global music icon’s farewell tour, “La Ultima Vuelta” (The Last Round), was announced along with last album, “Legendaddy.” The artist posted a heartfelt message to his fans on his website announcing his retirement from the music industry.

“… The five month trek includes some of the rapper-songwriter’s biggest headline shows in North America and Latin America to date,” the Rose Quarter’s website states.

Daddy Yankee is known for popular songs such as, “Gasolina” and “Dura.”

The concert is set for 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10. Tickets and more information are available here.