Damaged MAX wires may disrupt Friday morning commute

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the damage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Damaged overhead wires in Northeast Portland caused major delays to MAX Blue, Green and Red lines, TriMet said on Thursday evening.

Transit officials said an overhead wire was badly damaged near the Hollywood Transit Center. TriMet spokesperson Tia York said a MAX driver stopped the train after noticing a problem with the wire between 28th and 32nd avenues along Interstate 84 and stopped the train.

“The wires are high voltage. He was able to move the train to an area where it was safe and then helped passengers get off the train,” said York. She added that fire crews were called to the scene to help one passenger using a mobility device since the train wasn’t stopped at a regular platform.

Crews went to work right away to repair the wire but the process was complicated due to the incident happening during rush hour when thousands of riders were trying to get home, York said.

Shuttle buses will run between NE 7th Avenue and Gateway Transit Center. York said 30 shuttle buses were eventually tasked with helping transport riders but rush hour traffic made for lengthy commutes. Buses would continue running until 1:30 a.m.

TriMet officials also had to contend with thousands of people needing public transit after the Trail Blazers game wrapped up at the Moda Center. York said those riding Yellow line trains wouldn’t be affected.

“What we really want to do is thank riders for their patience but also strongly, strongly encourage them to watch the news in the morning and go to Trimet.org/alerts to make sure they know the status of service,” York said.

TriMet said investigators were working to figure out how the wire was damaged. TriMet said the repair work may not be completed in time for the Friday morning commute.

