Darcelle’s home now on National Register of Historic Places

Multnomah County

Plaque presented September 29, 2020

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Darcelle, the nation’s oldest performing drag queen, now has a new plaque on his Queen Anne style home in Portland’s Eliot neighborhood.

The home is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The plaque was presented September 29, 2020.

Darcelle is a recognized force for positive change and representation within the LGBTQ community.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss