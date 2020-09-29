Darcelle’s home now on National Register of Historic Places

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Darcelle, the nation’s oldest performing drag queen, now has a new plaque on his Queen Anne style home in Portland’s Eliot neighborhood.
The home is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The plaque was presented September 29, 2020.
Darcelle is a recognized force for positive change and representation within the LGBTQ community.
