PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting occurred in Southeast Gresham early Friday morning, killing at least one person.

Gunfire was reported near Southeast 15th Drive and Southeast Mimosa Drive shortly before 4 a.m. Police have told KOIN 6 News it is a fatal shooting — but have not confirmed any further details.

The area is currently blocked while police investigate the scene.

This is a developing story.