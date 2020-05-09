Police conclude N Portland death investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died from a self-inflicted stab wound in North Portland Friday night.

Portland police first reported the incident as a fatal stabbing, however, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office later determined the manner of death was suicide.

For community members struggling from a mental health crisis or thoughts of suicide, resources are available. The Multnomah County Mental Health call center has phone lines open around the clock and can be reached at 503-988-4888.

Lines for Life is also open to callers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and it’s not only a suicide prevention hotline. The people on the other end of the phone lines are trained to help those struggling with drugs and alcohol, seniors who feel lonely, and teenagers dealing with emotional crises. That phone number is 1-800-273-TALK (8255).