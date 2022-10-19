PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities announced a death investigation is underway after reportedly finding a person dead in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Just after 10:15 a.m., the Portland Police Bureau responded to a report of a person down near Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street. Officers said they found a person dead on the scene.

Officials have not identified the person or their cause of death.

No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-280747.