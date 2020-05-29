Death investigation underway in N Portland

N Interstate Avenue currently closed from N Rosa Parks Way to N Saratoga Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway after a person was found dead in North Portland on Friday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., officers were sent out to North Interstate Avenue and North Saratoga Street. There, they found a person dead at the scene.

No other details surrounding the death have been given at this time.

North Interstate Avenue is currently closed to all traffic from North Rosa Parks Way to North Saratoga Street as crews investigate. Police say the roads are not expected to reopen again for several hours.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Mark Slater at 503.823.4000 or at mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov.