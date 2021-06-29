Death of David Jenkins remains unsolved 11 years later

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are seeking help in solving a murder that has gone unsolved for more than a decade.

When officers arrived at the scene of a single-car crash at 89th and Burnside on June 11, 2010, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. The car hit a power pole and was stopped in the yard of a house in that area.

The victim, David Cosmo Jenkins, was rushed to a hospital for treatment, though he later died from his injuries. Police then learned he had been shot before crashing the car.

An autopsy concluded Jenkins died from the gunshot wound.

Investigators pieced together information and learned he was headed west on Burnside near 89th when he was shot. There is no indication this was gang-related, police said.

No one has ever been connected with this killing. Portland police are asking for the public’s help in solving the case.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous. Submit an anonymous tip here.