PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fatal crash involving a pedestrian last month was determined to be a suicide, Portland police announced Monday.

The crash happened on NE 122nd north of Glisan around 10 p.m. on Dec. 5, officials said. When officers arrived the pedestrian had already died.

“The investigation revealed that East Precinct officers received a call of a man sitting in the middle of the road on Northeast 122nd Avenue just north of Northeast Glisan Street. An officer was nearby and responded immediately, but a collision with a vehicle occurred before the officer arrived. The involved driver stopped immediately and cooperated with the investigation,” police said.

Lack of visibility due to darkness, rainy weather, and the pedestrian being in dark clothing, were all factors in the crash, according to police.

Police did not identify the pedestrian due to the medical examiner ruling the death a suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.