Demonstrators at Portland City Hall condemn US Capitol violence

A few dozen people with the Labor Action to Defend Democracy (LADD) gather outside Portland City Hall, Jan. 6, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of people dedicated to defending democratic ideals gathered Wednesday evening outside Portland City Hall amid nationwide political unrest and insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

A few dozen people with the Labor Action to Defend Democracy (LADD) brought rain shelters and posters to the protest in Southwest Portland as the most diverse City Council in Portland’s history convened for the first time.

The group condemned the raucous, out-of-control scene that unfolded Wednesday in Washington, D.C. as Congress convened to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win, accusing violent protesters of trying to undermine legitimate election results and trigger a coup.

Speakers at the event in Portland encouraged bystanders that “it’s not all bad news,” referring to the results of the special election in Georgia where Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler to become the first Black senator in Georgia history. LADD spokesperson Destiny Houston called on all elected officials in every state to denounce white supremacy.

“Hate is not taking our house,” she said.

City councilors on Wednesday approved a $67 million increase in financing for an urban renewal project in North/Northeast Portland and creating more LGBTQ-inclusive family planning and fertility health coverage for city employees.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler spoke before the meeting, saying the city is ready for any potential unrest Wednesday night in response to the events at the U.S. Capitol.

“While I am not anticipating any unrest in Portland, I have gotten questions I have been in direct contact with the chief of police and others,” he said. “We are disturbed by the situation in the nation’s capitol and planning on contingencies to do what we can to protect everyone in our community.”

Tuesday night, 4 arrests were made after a hostile group of up to 100 people gathered near the PPB North Precinct, set dumpsters on fire, threw water bottles and blocked streets in what they said was solidarity with Kenosha, Wisconsin over the Jacob Blake decision.

The protesters blocked off MLK at Killingsworth, set two dumpsters on fire, threw water bottles at police and screamed epithets at the law enforcement officials throughout the night. At least one person deployed spikes which damaged police vehicle tires while several people destroyed security cameras at the precinct, attempted to pull down a fence and ripped electrical wires from walls. Police say some individuals spray-painted graffiti onto private and public buildings in the area as well.

This is a developing story.