Deputies respond to 2 reports of gunfire in Wood Village area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office was called twice in a 45-minute time span Friday morning for reports of gunfire in the Wood Village area.

Deputies received the first report around 3:30 a.m. and did not find evidence of gunfire. Nearly an hour later, another call was received reporting a home nearby was struck by bullets. According to officials, police responded and confirmed the residents were not injured.

While authorities searched the area they found the front door open of a home located on Birch Avenue. They entered the home after hearing no response when they asked for anyone inside the household to come out. Once inside deputies found one person who then reported several firearms were stolen.

No one has been arrested in either crime and there’s no suspect description currently available, authorities said.

Deputies have asked residents in the Wood Village area to review their security video footage for any suspicious activity that happened overnight. Those with any information or video are asked to contact the MCSO Tip Line at 503.988.0560.