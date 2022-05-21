PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies say they inadvertently caught a man wanted for domestic violence when looking for the suspect in an unrelated armed robbery Friday night in Wood Village.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office told KOIN 6 News deputies had responded to a reported armed robbery at a restaurant near the corner of NE 223rd Avenue and Glisan Street.

When deputies got to the scene, MCSO said they found a person who fit the description of the suspect in the shopping center’s parking lot.

It was only after they detained the man that deputies learned he wasn’t the suspect — but he did have a warrant for his arrest on an unrelated domestic violence charge, deputies said.

The man, who MCSO did not identify, was arrested.

Deputies didn’t find the initial suspect.