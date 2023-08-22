The MCSO warns they will never conduct these matters over the phone

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is warning folks to be vigilant toward phone scams impersonating deputies, as many have recently been targeted.

Most commonly, the calls come from someone pretending to be a sergeant or deputy. The victim is told they have a warrant, unpaid court fines, or missed jury duty, and must pay a fine with a gift card immediately or be arrested. Often the tactic includes scammers keeping the person on the phone and not allowing them to go to others for advice. Once payment is received, they tell the person to visit an MCSO office for reimbursement.

The MCSO warns they will never conduct matters of warrant service, missed jury duty, missed court dates or payment of fines over the phone.

