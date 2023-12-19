PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an aggravated identity theft suspect deputies say escaped in a hospital bathroom on Monday.

Sabrina Cox, 24, was taken to Oregon Health and Science University after following a court hearing in which the booking process found she needed “further medical evaluation.”

While Cox was in the restroom, officials say she removed a ceiling tile, climbed into the ceiling, and crawled to another room. According to an investigation, she was able to get out of her restraints and change her appearance before walking out of the hospital.

Cox is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and 125 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a scar on her left wrist. Officials say she has ties to North Portland and Battle Ground, Wash. However, she is not believed to be a threat to the public.

Officials ask anyone with information about Cox’s whereabouts to call 911.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.