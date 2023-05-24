He'll run against incumbent DA Mike Schmidt, who took office in 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A senior deputy district attorney in Multnomah County has announced he’ll run for his boss’s job.

Nathan Vasquez has been a prosecutor in the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office for more than 20 years.

He’ll run against incumbent DA Mike Schmidt, who took office in 2020.

“I have a different vision for Multnomah County,” Vasquez said in a video announcing his candidacy. “As your DA, I will focus on empowering victims, neighborhood safety, and diversion programs that prevent repeat offenders.”

“I’ve decided I simply have to run against Mike for office because Portland has become less safe,” Vasquez said.

