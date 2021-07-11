Deputy knocked unconscious while breaking up fight in Troutdale

The sheriff's office is asking witnesses to come forward

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One deputy was knocked unconscious and another was injured while trying to break up a fight at the McMenamins Edgefield parking lot in Troutdale Saturday evening, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, patrol deputies responded to a report of a physical fight involving several people in the parking lot shortly before 6:45 p.m.

Callers told dispatch that about four men and three women, who were extremely intoxicated, were refusing to leave the property. They were reportedly fighting with and threatening security guards at the property.

When a deputy arrived and tried to separate the people, several of them began attacking the deputy, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy was hit in the face several times and knocked unconscious.

The people at the lot also fought with other deputies who arrived at the scene and a second deputy suffered minor injuries to their hands.

Eventually, everyone involved in the fight was detained.

The deputy who suffered head injuries was taken to the hospital. The other injured deputy was treated at the scene.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alverta Rosales, 31, on charges of assaulting a public safety officer, interfering with a peace officer, and resisting arrest. Jose Dolores Martinez Calizto, 31, was arrested on two counts of assaulting a public safety officer and one count of resisting arrest. Both suspects were booked in the Multnomah County Jail.

Deputies issued a citation to 38-year-old Mitchell Calixto for charges of assaulting a public safety officer, interfering with a peace officer, and resisting arrest. Mitchell Calixto was transported to a hospital to have his injuries treated and has since been released.

The sheriff’s office said detectives are still investigating the incident and may file more charges. Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information or video related to the suspects or case should contact the sheriff’s office by calling the tip line at (503) 988-0560 and reference case number 21-34754.