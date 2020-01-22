DEQ: Portland discharged untreated wastewater into Columbia Slough

State regulators propose to fine the city $40,200 for discharging 263,670 gallon of untreated wastewater in 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is proposing to fine the City of Portland $40,200 for discharging 263,670 gallons of untreated wastewater into the Columbia Slough.

According to DEQ, the discharges from the Columbia Boulevard sewage treatment plant happened between Sept. 12 and 17, 2018. State filings say the city has responded by reconfiguring its automated alarm system, replacing pumps, rerouting processed water, training staff and taking other steps.

The city’s response was considered in determining the amount of the fine.

The proposed fine was included in a list of 16 other proposed fines for water quality violation released by DEQ on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Fines ranged from $2,800 to $49,979. Alleged violations included operating a waste disposal site without a permit, failing to control erosion and sediment runoff from construction sites and discharging partially treated wastewater into local waterways.All of those proposed to be fined have 20 days to pay or appeal.

You can read the DEQ notice to the city here.

