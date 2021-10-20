DEQ nails N Portland roofing company with $2.1M fine

It is the largest fine ever issued by DEQ

POTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A north Portland roofing company was fined $2.1 million by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for violations over the past 10 years.

Herbert Malarkey Roofing Co. made changes to equipment in 2009 and failed to notify the DEQ until 2018 when Malarkey informed the department that its formaldehyde emissions were higher than predicted. DEQ confirmed elevated emissions in 2019.

The department said Malarkey broke the law, as the company did not obtain the necessary Title V air quality permit or the proper equipment for pollution control.

“Subsequent source testing has shown us that those pollution controls are at least 96% effective at controlling emissions, so emission levels are even lower than they were before the modification in 2009,” said Matt Hoffman, DEQ Northwest Region Air Quality Manager.

Officials said failure to control emissions can have negative health impacts on the community. In large quantities, formaldehyde which is a carcinogen, can cause a burning sensation in the eyes, nose and throat as well as nausea and skin irritation.

DEQ said it has contacted the Kenton Neighborhood Association about the emissions.

The department said Malarkey has 20 days to respond to the notice from when it was first received. Officials also said the company has since installed pollution controls to maintain their emissions.