PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The one-time Kmart destroyed in a massive fire in Northeast Portland in July will be torn down over the next 6 weeks and replaced by a trucking logistics warehouse.

But there are still concerns of air contamination despite the fact recent tests by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality that did not detect asbestos in any debris or air samples. Extra precautions will be taken during the demolition.

Argos Scientific analyzed samples using air monitors and found a a lot of chemicals and metals.

Don Gamiles, the president of Argos Scientific, September 8, 2023 (KOIN)

“A lot of that stuff that was on the ground is now going to be in the air itself. And that isn’t really healthy for people,” said Don Gamiles, the president of Argos Scientific. “If the particles are small enough — and certainly there will be some of those — the particles can actually lodge in your lungs and make it so that you’ll end up with chronic breathing disorders. And then the other very small particles, which we’re also measuring as well, they’re so small that they’ll actually enter into your bloodstream.”

Gamiles said the best way for residents to protect themselves is “just be a standard mask that was worn during COVID. Those will actually work in filtering out the particulate matter that’s in the air.”

Fire crews were on the scene of a huge fire at an old Kmart building in Northeast Portland on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, authorities said. (Courtesy Portland Fire & Rescue)

Prologis, which began the demolition clean up this week, said once construction starts it might take a year to finish the project.

