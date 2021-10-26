Detectives investigate ‘suspicious death’ in Lloyd District

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Homicide detectives launched an investigation after a man was found dead Tuesday morning in Portland’s Lloyd District.

Officers found the man’s body while responding to a welfare check call at 11:45 a.m. near NE Lloyd Boulevard and NE 11th Avenue, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Early investigation suggests the man died under “suspicious circumstances,” PPB said. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and a medical examiner will determine the man’s cause of death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0466 or Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0889.