PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Frustrations are mounting among Portland leaders who want to see more done as a devastating report reveals homeless deaths in 2022 had the highest count in its more than 10-year history.

According to the latest Domicile Unknown report released by Multnomah County this week, 315 people who were experiencing homelessness died on Portland streets last year. Not only is that the highest figure ever recorded since numbers were first tracked annually, it represents an all-time high of fentanyl-related deaths, as well: 91. That figure represents 74% of the total 123 total overdose deaths.

Last week, Governor Tina Kotek, Mayor Ted Wheeler and county chair Jessica Vega Pederson called for an emergency declaration to deal with fentanyl. Though Vega Pederson says the county is coordinating with the city on the issue, fellow county commissioner Sharon Meieran released a letter Thursday saying she hasn’t seen much progress on it.

Meieran has repeatedly called for increasing treatment funding for addiction, which is something Vega Pederson agrees with but hopes that funding can come from the state lawmakers in the short session next year. Both acknowledge the toll waiting for that funding has had on people living outside.

“We know these friends and neighbors died because of the myriad of ways complex systems haven’t been there for them when they needed it the most and that is devastating and heartbreaking for us,” Vega Pederson said.

“The failure to intervene, to take this seriously, the things we could have and should have been doing,” Meieran added. “We should have declared fentanyl an emergency years ago.”

In a statement, Vega Pederson pointed to adding daytime and nighttime shelter capacity, expanding outreach, rental assistance and other things done in 2023 to address the crisis, saying,

“I wake up every day focused on the crisis on our streets. That’s why the majority of this board, under my leadership, has been focused on making urgent, deliberate investments.”

Meieran and Vega Pederson ran against each other for county chair last year, with the latter ultimately winning the position. However, since the latest Domicile Unknown report is limited to 2022 statistics, it won’t reflect the results of the county chair’s actions taken this year.