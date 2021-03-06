Developer wants to give away Southwest Portland house

The 99-year-old house at 6825 SW 45th Ave. is available free to any charitable organization willing to pay relocation costs. (Courtesy/PMG)

Interested charitable organizations must pay the cost of relocating the 1922 home.

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The developer of a four-story apartment building in Southwest Portland wants to give away a nearly 100-year-old house on the property to any charitable organization that can use it.

Jason Winkler said the house will be given away for free, but the organization must pay the relocation costs.

“We’re hoping there’s an organization out there that can use the house, which is in good shape,” Winkler said.

The house must be moved or deconstructed to make way for a 122-unit apartment building. (Courtesy/PMG)

The house is located at 6825 S.W. 45th Ave., across the street from Gabriel Park. According to Portland Maps, the three-bedroom, one-bath, 1,746-square-foot house was built in 1922. It has a market value of $695,340.

Winkler said the house needs to be moved or deconstructed within the next few months to meet the construction schedule.

The 122-unit project is being developed in the Maplewood Neighborhood by the Winkler Development Corp., operating as Gabriel 545 LLC. It is designed by Qualici Architecture and Design and will include a basement with 112 parking spaces.

Any organization interested in the house should email info@winklercompanies.com.