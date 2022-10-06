PMG PHOTO: ALVARO FONTAN – Drone photos of Alpenrose factory and recreating center, taken in 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Developers talked with Portland city officials Thursday morning about plans to replace the 51-acre Alpenrose Dairy property with a nearly 200-home subdivision.

The proposed subdivision would include 193 homes with a variety of home types, including duplexes. Developers say they plan to keep some space between homes and Southwest Shattuck road.

A Kent, Wash. company bought Alpenrose in 2019.

Alpenrose was the site of many beloved Portland events for more than a century, including the Little League Softball World Series.