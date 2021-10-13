Legionnaires’ outbreak strikes again at Rosemont Court senior home

An outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease prompted the voluntary evacuation at the Rosemont Court senior living facility in North Portland, January 5, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Department of Health confirmed to KOIN 6 a new outbreak of Legionnaires’ Disease at a North Portland senior home.

The outbreak happened at Rosemont Court late last month, officials said. KOIN 6 reported on a previous outbreak of the same disease caused by bacteria at Rosemont Court in January.

In total, there have been 10 confirmed and four presumptive cases, including one death, health officials said.

The health department said it is working closely with the state’s health authority to locate potential sources and limit the risk of the bacteria.