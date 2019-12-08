Doernbecher Freestyle Collection now open to public

Over the past 16 years, the annual Doernbecher shoe release has raised over $27 million

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This year’s Doernbecher Freestyle Collection was unveiled Saturday at the Nike store in downtown Portland after much anticipation.

The exclusive collection was born from a partnership between Nike and Oregon Health and Science University that gives patients at the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital an opportunity to design their own custom shoes. The annual release has previously been auctioned off, with profits from the collection go toward research and patient care at the children’s hospital. However, for the first time, the collection will be open to the public for purchase.

The 2019 Collection features 6 exclusive designs of Nike’s Air Zoom Pulse shoe. The designers are between ages 11 to 16 years old, and come from all across Oregon and Washington. Meet all of the designers here.

The designers of the Doernbecher 2019 Freestyle Collection. (Courtesy OHSU)

The Doernbecher 2019 Freestyle Collection (Courtesy OHSU)

Designers of the Doernbecher 2019 Freestyle Collection sign their autographs. (Courtesy OHSU)

In a partnership between Nike and the Oregon Health & Science University, patients at the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital design special edition shoes. (Courtesy OHSU)

This year, all of the designers attended the release party to personally show off their shoes and sign autographs.

Over the past 16 years, the partnership has raised over $27 million.

