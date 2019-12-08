Doernbecher Freestyle Collection now open to public

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This year’s Doernbecher Freestyle Collection was unveiled Saturday at the Nike store in downtown Portland after much anticipation.
The exclusive collection was born from a partnership between Nike and Oregon Health and Science University that gives patients at the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital an opportunity to design their own custom shoes. The annual release has previously been auctioned off, with profits from the collection go toward research and patient care at the children’s hospital. However, for the first time, the collection will be open to the public for purchase.
The 2019 Collection features 6 exclusive designs of Nike’s Air Zoom Pulse shoe. The designers are between ages 11 to 16 years old, and come from all across Oregon and Washington. Meet all of the designers here.
This year, all of the designers attended the release party to personally show off their shoes and sign autographs.
Over the past 16 years, the partnership has raised over $27 million.
